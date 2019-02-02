Nepal blind women cricket team beat Pakistan

Lahore

The visiting Nepal blind women cricket team scored a thumping ten wickets win over Pakistan to win the third T20 international march on Saturday at Waqar-un-Nisa College for Women Rawalpindi.

The match was actually scheduled to play in Faisalabad on February First but due to heavy rains it was shifted to Rawalpindi, said the information made available to APP here by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first and made 102 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Tayyaba was their best scorer with 27 runs and Sadia made 17 runs. Bhagwati and Binita Pun took a wicket a piece from the visiting team.

Nepal in reply chased the target with ease in 7.3 overs without losing any wicket. Opener and player of the match Mankisi and Binita remained unbeaten on 58* and 34* runs, respectively. Syed Sultan Shah Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Major Pawan Ghimrie Chairman Cricket Association of the Blind in Nepal distributed prizes amongst the players.—APP

