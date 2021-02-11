Nepal bans Indian climbers for faking Mount Everest summit

KATHMANDU – The Nepali government has imposed a six-year ban on two Indian mountaineers and their team leader after they were found guilty of faking their 2016 climb up Mount Everest, world’s highest peak located on the crest of the Himalayas of southern Asia.

A spokesperson of the tourism department said that Indian nationals Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami received expedition certificates without successfully climbing the peak.

He said that the climbers submitted false details to the department tourism, adding that their certificates have been revoked.

Meanwhile, Indian citizen Nava Kumar Phukon, the leader of the expedition, has also been banned from mountaineering in Nepal for six years with effect from May 20, 2016, reported The Himalayan.

A fine of Rs50,000 has also been imposed on the Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd, the agency which organised the climbing expedition for the Indian nationals.

The Nepali government also impose a fine of Rs10,000 on Nga Dawa Sherpa, the climbing supporter during the expedition, for filing the false documents claiming that Yadav had summited Mt Everest on May 20, 2016.

This is not the first time as an Indian couple, in the past, also submitted fake details to obtain expedition certificate.