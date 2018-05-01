Nepal-Bangladesh to be connected by tunnel route

Kathmandu

Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply, Matrika Prasad Yadav has said that Nepal and Bangladesh will be connected via a tunnel way so as to promote the transnational road connectivity.

Inaugurating the third conference of small and medium-sized enterprises from China and South Asian Countries in Kathmandu on Sunday, Minister Yadav said a tunnel way would be constructed along the Nepal-Bangladesh shortest route.

Nepal as the least developed landlocked country has difficulties to get directly connected to the world road connectivity, he said, adding that an agreement on the issue of connecting Nepal with water-route was reached during the prime minister’s recent India visit.—Agencies