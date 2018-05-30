Nepal ambassador all praise for spirit of Pakistan’s mountaineers

Mount Everest Day celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

Embassy of Nepal in collaboration with Serena Hotel Islamabad celebrated Mount Everest Day 2018 here on Tuesday at the Shamadan Hall of the hotel. A great many diplomats, mountaineers and adventurers had turned up to witness the event. Col (R) Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, the fourth Pakistani to have climbed the Mount Everest was the guest of the honour on this occasion.

Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari on the occasion while praising the tenacity and high spirits of the Pakistani mountain climbers pledged to continue her country’s support to all those adventurers who will try to scale the world’s highest peak. The ambassador presented a certificate of appreciation to Col Bhatti who made it exactly a year ago in May, 2017. Earlier, three Pakistani mountaineers Nazir Sabir, Hasan Sadpara and Samina Baig have conquered the world’s highest 8,848-metre high mountain.

The ambassador said it was heartening to see so much interest by the Pakistani community, particularly the youth, in celebrating this important day. She said in 1953, Mount Everest was scaled for the first time and humans reached the top of the world. Since then some 4,000 climbers have reached the peak. “I am told more Pakistanis have planned to climb Mount Everest this year and I wish them the best of luck,” the Nepalese ambassador said.

Boolani while sharing his views said, “It is a great privilege for us to honour the mountaineers who have scaled Mount Everest. Serena Hotel formed the Adventure Diplomacy Initiative to encourage human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment to facilitate a mountaineer.

Serena Hotels has supported the sport since Samina Baig made history on May 19, 2013 by becoming the youngest Muslim woman and first Pakistani woman to reach Mount Everest summit, said Mr Boolabni. After she returned from Everest, Serena Hotels founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group in 2014 to help Baig and her brother become the first siblings to climb seven peaks in seven continents.”

“We shall continue to support talent in Pakistan through various initiatives under cultural diplomacy and sports diplomacy and I thank you for your continued support of our efforts,” he added.