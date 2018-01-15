Neither US, nor its defence equipment reliable: Tanveer

Army’s 80 pc needs are being met domestically

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Sunday that defence equipment procured from the United States is unreliable.

Addressing an event at his Sheikhupura constituency on Sunday, Hussain said the US, too, is not a trustworthy partner. He claimed further that the defence items purchased from the US do not work in times of need.

“Our defence production is increasing. The army’s 80 per cent needs are being met domestically,” said the defence production minister, adding that Pakistan is among 6-7 countries of the world that make their own fighter aircraft.

Talking about the country’s political situation, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan focuses on elections but cannot sit idle without getting married.

“These people are bent on being mischievous and have hid behind a maulana,” he said, referring to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. “The conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif will be overcome by the people,” said Hussain.

He demanded the PTI chief to tell the people who gave him the duty to bring harm to the country. He added that the elections are around the corner, and the stage is set for the race.