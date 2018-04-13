Neither change, nor 18th amendment being rolled back: Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Friday categorically assured the Senate that neither 18th amendment was being rolled back nor any amendment being made to it.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Sassui Palijo and Mian Raza Rabbani about the Cabinet Division letter bearing subject “Transfer back of Institutions/functions”, the minister said there was some adjustments at federal level and it was pertain to it.

He said 18th amendment was passed unanimously by both the House and all political parties played their due role in it. He said the amendment was passed after thorough discussion and deliberation and the government has no intention to bring any change to it.

The minister said Capital Development Authority was earlier under Cabinet Division but later, it was handed over to Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division. Similarly, National College of Arts was transferred to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

