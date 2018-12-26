Neighbour abuses 11-year-old boy

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Neighbor abused an 11-year-old boy on Wednesday at Pura Herian in the jurisdiction of Rangpura Police Station. According to police, Humza, 11-year-old s/o Nasir Iqbal was playing at top roof of the house when his neighbor Muhammad Ali Alias Mummy manged to take him at his house.

After that, he forcibly abused him. The family members rushed to neighbor’s house when the listen the cry of Humza. The accused managed to flee away from the scene. Rangpura Police Station, however, managed to arrest the accused. The police have registered a case of child abuse against him and started investigations.

