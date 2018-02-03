Nehal’s fate

SENATOR Nehal Hashmi of PML(N) has faced music for churning out anti-judiciary remarks, the video of which went viral a few weeks back. The apex court of the country took notice of his remarks and announcing its reserved judgement in the case on Thursday it sentenced him to one month imprisonment and fifty thousand rupee fine. And above all, he stands disqualified for five years.

No doubt, Nehal has a chance to go for review petition before a larger bench of the court but fate of such an attempt is also doubtful going by the fact that the Supreme Court has not accepted his apology. In normal circumstances, such apologies are accepted by courts but it seems he has been made an example to send message to others. And in a related development, the Chief Justice of Pakistan also took suo motto notice of “contemptuous speeches” against judiciary made by PML-N leader and state minister Talal Chaudhry. The court will hear the matter against Talal on February 6, when he has also been asked to appear. There are no two opinions that judges and their verdicts are not perfect and therefore, judgements being public property can be commented upon but all this should be within the limits of decency. Institutions must not be attacked; otherwise there would be chaos in the country. Similarly, courts should also exercise restraints and must not take swift action and that too against individuals or leaders belonging to one particular party as this can be construed as counter measures and not dictates of the justice. Irrespective of the explanations and counter explanations, the fact remains that PML(N) feels to be an aggrieved party that has suffered hugely because of court verdicts. Anyhow, sanity demands that institutions should be given full respect while airing one’s grievances.

Related