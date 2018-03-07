Nehal Hashmi again in trouble

Daniyal Aziz to be indicted on March 13

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Nehal Hashmi after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader again used abusive language against judges after his release from jail.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar stated it will examine whether an FIR can be registered against him or if punishment can be enhanced.

Nehal Hashmi, after his release from Adiala Jail, had declared himself a victim of revenge.

“This is the height of oppression,” he had said. “Who are you holding accountable? And who are you anyway? I stand by what I said, he had said.

On being asked if he was ashamed of his threatening speech last year, which had landed him in jail in the first place, Hashmi declared that only a “fraud, thief or a person who took undue advantage of power would be embarrassed”.

On Tuesday, the court screened the recent speech while hearing Hashmi’s appeal against the contempt sentence handed to him.

Once the video had been played through, Hashmi’s lawyer, Kamran Murtaza, sought to apologise on behalf of his client, but the bench said the matter would now be taken up in Hashmi’s presence.

The chief justice remarked that Hashmi had once again used objectionable language against judges after his release, to which Murtaza said Hashmi was “ashamed” of what he had said and asked that it not be quoted in the court’s written order. However, the chief justice refused the request.

Hearing another contempt case, the Supreme Court decided to indict Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on March 13.

The SC had served Aziz a contempt of court notice last month for an anti-judiciary speech he made. During the last hearing, Aziz had insisted that he had been misquoted by newspapers.

On Tuesday, the court voiced dissatisfaction with Aziz’s statement and remarked that, prima facie, his statements merit the registration of a contempt of court case against him.

Advocate Ali Raza, who is representing Aziz, told the court that the content aired by a television channel in which Aziz allegedly made contemptuous remarks was from a private meeting.

Talking about another video that ran on another television channel, he said that the judiciary had not been mentioned in that discussion.