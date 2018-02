Islamabad

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday submitted intra-court appeal in Supreme Court (SC) against his sentence in contempt of court case. In the plea, Hashmi stated that his speeches don’t come under contempt of court as he is also a lawyer by profession, continuing that he was indicted despite filing unconditional apology. He said that the court should have shown lenient behavior in his case as the record did not show any contempt of court attempt.