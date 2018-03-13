Nehal Hashmi to be indicted on March 24

Contempt case

Islamabad

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday decided to indict former senator and PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi on March 24 after he failed to ‘satisfy’ the court in a contempt court.

When the apex court bench took up the case, Hashmi said in his written reply that he never thought of disrespecting courts and judges and the remarks he made soon after his release were actually on behalf of the people languishing in the jail.

The court said that his reply was insufficient to satisfy the court and he would be indicted on March 24.

Earlier, the court had issued the contempt of court notice against Hashmi over his disparaging remarks he had made soon after he was released from Adiala Jail after he completed his one-month sentence handed down by the apex court in a contempt of court case.

At the last hearing, the former senator pleaded that he should not be served another notice and never thought of hurling contemptuous remarks against the judiciary or the judges.

After playing a video of his disparaging remarks against the judges in the courtroom, when the chief justice pressed him to explain why did he has used such contemptuous remarks, Hashmi said that it were not his words rather he was speaking on behalf of the people languishing in jails without being heard for years. —TNS