Nehal admitted to hospital after chest pain

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Nehal Hashmi was admitted to Adiala Jail hospital on Friday, after he complained of chest pain.

Hashmi’s health took a turn for the worse and jail officials said he complained of chest pain after which he was admitted to the jail hospital.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, rejecting the unconditional apology of the senator, sentenced him to one month jail time.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday de-notified Hashmi from the Senate. “In terms of Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby issues Notification of disqualification of Nehal Hashmi as Senator with effect from 1.02.2018”, reads the notification. The three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the verdict in contempt of court case against Hashmi for delivering hate speech against judges.