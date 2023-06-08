Neha Sharma breaks the internet with new beach photoshoot

Social media users have fallen head over heels for Indian diva Neha Sharma who continues to rule the internet with her sizzling bold avatars.

The Crook star is a fashionista in real life as she carries style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the 35-year-old is regarded as a style icon in the Indian showbiz industry.

Lately, the gorgeous beauty stunned her fans by dropping new pictures against the breathtaking backdrop of the beach. The sizzling pictures left her fans swooning who praised her perfect beach body.

In the latest clicks, Neha slayed in a sea blue two-piece beach bathing suit, which was too hot to handle for her fans.

Courtesy: Instagram/nehasharmaofficial

The pictures soon went viral on social media, with her fans showering love on the B. Town girl.

For the unversed, Sharma made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Chirutha and later started her Bollywood journey with Crook. Some of her famous movies include Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2, and Mubarakan.