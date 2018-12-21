Negotiation with Taliban

The United States has been fighting its longest ever war against Taliban and Al-Qaeda for the last seventeen years. But there is a long way to go before one can hope to see the end to this war. The war has intensified, taking a huge toll on the two sides. There are also internal Afghan politics and external factors making the situation more complex, particularly as Afghanistan has been turned into a centre of a new great game.

Further more, the Taliban seem stronger in the battle-field as well as they are now recognized as an important military and political force in Afghanistan. Nevertheless, Washington appears to have strong indications to negotiate with the Afghan Taliban. But there is no indication of Taliban yet accepting a ceasefire as being demanded by Washington. The US diplomate Zalmay Khalilzada is in touch with the Afghan President and the other stakeholders to bring Taliban to the negotiating table with Afghan government and the other Afghans.

The US diplomat must acknowledge the fact that Taliban forces do not want to include Ghani’s government in any peace negotiations as Taliban touted Ashraf Ghani’s government as a puppet in the hands of the foreign powers and invaders. Here Pakistan can play a crucial role to bring Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table as Donald Trump asked PM Imran Khan to facilitatie the US to reach out a negotiated settlement with Afghan Taliban. The Pakistani government must seize the opportunity and play its due role because there won’t be any peace and stability in Pakistan unless there is peace in Afghanistan.

ZOHAIB NASIR

