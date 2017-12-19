Negligent driving

Karachi roads have become a valley of death. A few days ago, a four-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding bus while she was on way to school with her father on a bike. Two buses were racing on M A Jinnah Road and one of them hit the bike. She and her father were critically injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital but the girl could not survive due severe injuries. The driver and the conductor of the bus that hit the motorcycle managed to flee after the accident escaping and people burnt the buses.

This is a very painful event. This is not the first time these buses have taken someone’s life. Racing between bus and rickshaw drivers are very common on the roads of Karachi. But the police instead of taking action against them just accept bribe. The law-enforcers are reluctant to take any action, therefore, the citizens are not safe and losing their lives regularly.

RUBA M YOUSUF

Via email

