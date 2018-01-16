Negligent CDA

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary has inaugurated Sohan Interchange on Capital’s busiest Islamabad Expressway. This is part of an ambitious project launched by former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to make the Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat signal free.

Completion of Sohan Interchange is no doubt an important achievement, as it would help address traffic mess and congestion that one sees from Faizabad to Sohan Interchange because of a flaw in the Faizabad Interchange. However, it is unlikely that people would see real benefit of the interchange anytime soon as the facility is far from total completion and it would serve little purpose until and unless Sohan signal is closed and traffic diverted to the new interchange. Similarly, people of adjoining areas of Expressway have become weary of CDA, which is prolonging work on Khanna Interchange unnecessarily. The Minister was told that 53% work has been carried out and the entire project would be completed in two months but given the ground realities this seems to be a Herculean task. Work on Khanna Interchange is virtually at a standstill for the last three weeks for reasons best known to CDA and the contractor, who have miserably failed to take advantage of dry weather conditions to expedite work on the project. CDA has also failed to start work on addition of more lanes to Expressway from Koral Chowk to Rawat, an area that has seen rapid increase in population. CDA is, perhaps, closing its eyes to the needs of people of the adjoining settlements because most of them are private housing societies but it must keep in mind that these societies have complemented CDA’s responsibility of providing shelter to people. Similarly, condition of Lehtrar Road from Khanna Bridge to Tramri Chowk is in a dilapidated condition and especially its two bridges need to be rebuilt but CDA is ignoring their conditions for several years. Minister of State for CADD may also look into inordinate delay in provision of Sui Gas to areas closer to Lehtrar Road and uncalled for hindrances being created by SNGPL for provision of gas connections.

Related