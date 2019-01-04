Negligence

Turbat is a huge city and its population is increasing day by day. Because of the increase in population, traffic is also increasing. But what is amazing is that the traffic police is not increasing. I had just seen one traffic police in Turbat near Gadi Chowk, he whistles without any reason.

Where traffic is there he is not there. If the government can send traffic police then he should send traffic policemen in front of the hospitals and schools and at the places where traffic is jammed. Is there one who can listen?

AZUM MANZOOR AHMED

Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp