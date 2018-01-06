‘Negligence in verification of documents won’t be tolerated’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has stated that negligence in verification of documents in connection with London flats reference case against Sharif family will not be tolerated.

In this regard, Javed Iqbal summoned Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to the NAB headquarters and directed the ministry concerned to expedite the process of retrieval of documents through diplomatic sources.

According to sources, Tehmina Janjua also briefed the NAB chief regarding process of collection of evidence. It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog has sought all verified documents regarding London flats to file interim reference against the Sharif family. The foreign secretary has been directed to hand over these documents to the NAB after completing all legal formalities. Last month, a two-member team of the National Accountability Bureau visited the United Kingdom to collect more evidence pertaining to the Avenfield apartments case against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB team consisted of Deputy Director Sultan Nazeer, case officer in the Avenfield Reference, and Imran Dogar who is investigation officer in the said reference.

Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of the said properties, according to the official papers sent by the British authorities to the Joint Investigation Team, which was founded by the Supreme Court to investigate the Panama Papers scandal.

A reference was filed by NAB before the Islamabad Accountability Court against the disqualified prime minister, his daughter Maryam and sons Hassan and Hussain regarding the UK Avenfield properties, according to the directions of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers verdict.