Negligence in polio campaign will not be tolerated

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon has directed the officers concerned to meet the 100 percent target of polio vaccination, any negligence will not be tolerated in anti-polio campaign to be started from February 12-15.

This, he said while chairing meeting held at Darbar Hall here on Saturday, to review the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign.

He said that service of lady health workers would be acquire for door to door visit to administrating polio drops to the children under 5-year age.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioners for monitoring the field staff during the campaign.

The DC was informed that 298285 children will be administered polio drops during the drive. Total 767 teams will take part in the polio campaign, including mobile teams, fixed teams, transit points teams, motorcycle teams.—APP

