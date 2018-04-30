Negligence on Kashmir dispute is deplorable: Farooq Rehmani

Muzaffarabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has expressed grave concern and deplored the silence of the countries at the helm of affairs.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a memorandum to world and regional powers, today on the Kashmir’s internal situation and how it continues to remain neglected in the power corridors of the world, said the Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized one under the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the people of Kashmir are facing blood-bath and human rights abuses perpetually at the hands of the occupant Indian troops day in and day out. In spite of funeral rites and prayers for the martyred youth are attended daily by thousands of people in the affected parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Helicopters are being used by army to shower pellets and bullets on residential places to kill all and sundry, he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said rape and murder of an 8 years Muslim girl in Rasana, Kathua in January by Hindu police men and members of the ruling Hindutva BJP in a temple exposed the conspiracy of the Indian Hindutva regime to intimidate the Muslim population and force them to flee from their villages to occupy their lands, meadows and homes for good.

He said the authorities and leaders of the BJP led regime are hand in glow with the vested interests to undermine the due process of law to save the culprits and rapists in the Kathua ‘rape cum murder’ case. All the killers and rapists should be brought to justice & justice must be seen on ground, he added.

He said the situation has become too vulnerable and susceptible to be dealt with impartially because of the Modi-Mufti regime’s connivance and anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir mindset; and their past track record. Hence, it’s of utmost importance that the international and regional organizations particularly the United Nations initiate regular debate on the long lingering dispute, force India and Pakistan to hold talks and create space for the Kashmiris between them to resolve the differences by peaceful means.—KMS