Negligence of authorities

On 21 December 2017, there was an accident of oil tanker on IJP road, the mains road that segregates Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Due to the obstructed body of tanker whole road was blocked which resulted in a massive traffic jam not just over the IJP road but also on the alternative routes. The situation caused immense inconvenience for the residents of twin cities as it took more than 24 hours for authorities to clear the road.

It’s not just a single case; incidents of this kind are a matter of routine in our country. Every other day we come to know that a road is blocked somewhere due to a collision of truck or trailer. The foremost reason is the absence of appropriate penalties for defiance of traffic rules by drivers. Moreover, in such cases while accidents of heavy vehicles cause substantial hindrances to ongoing traffic, the Administration of respected areas never makes any efforts to immediately resolve the issue due to which public has to suffer. As we have no other option, therefore, the same authorities are requested to give due consideration to such matters.

SAIMA BATOOL

Via email

