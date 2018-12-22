Neglected women

It is a well known fact that women play a vital role in a society and they make our surroundings beautiful. When women are educated, they play an important role for the development of the country and boost up the economy level too. It is painful to mention that women are mostly neglected in Pakistan.

A woman is a mother who runs a family and she manages all the activities at home, but still they are not allowed to get education in most of the areas in Pakistan. Although, Pakistan is a developing country and it faces some issues, but neglecting the women would lead us to a great loss. Thus, we as citizens must work for the eradication of this issue and must work together to encourage more and more enrollment of girls into schools.

SALMAN M S

Turbat Kech

