Neglected health services

There is no opposing the fact that the prosperity and development of a State mainly depends upon the health of it’s citizens. If the citizens are physically fit, the State can go ahead in all fields of life. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the health sector has been badly neglected. sHealth indicators suggest that it is the lack of accessible healthcare that is a great threat to the country. Most basic health units in rural areas are in short number and those available are not equipped properly and on average there is only one doctor available for more than a thousand people. Many villagers flock to government hospitals in cities for treatment, yet they end up lying on the footpaths of the hospitals or die before reaching. Therefore, many citizens are forced to rely on private healthcare which they avail mainly through out-of-pocket payments.

Even in many well-known hospitals, the nursing staff is least cooperative with patients. Cleanliness in the Intensive Care Unit’s is given least importance. the result of this apathy is appalling health indicators, for example, the infant mortality rate in Pakistan is 66 per 1000 births and life expectancy for women is just 67 years. Behind the dismal numbers lie heartbreaking stories of lives ruined and cut short due to the unavailability of affordable and quality health services. Though the Government is trying to improve the status of health and nutrition, there is still a need to do more to ensure that the administration of public health by Provincial Governments is effective and equitable.

KINANAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

