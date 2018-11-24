Neglected children

Balochistan, boasted to be the economic hub of Pakistan, faces several major problems in the basic education of children. The state of the education sector, sadly, is dilapidated. In primary schools there are fewer teachers, who too rarely attend their classes; that’s why, students in Balochistan lag behind if compared with other provinces of this State of the Quaid. According to reports, almost 33pc children of Balochistan are out of school. It is irritating that most of our population is illiterate, especially the children of the province. One of the major causes of this backwardness is negligence from the government side. If the Government takes some benevolent steps, then the state of education can be improved to some extent, if not to a large extent. Therefore, it is my plea to the government of Balochistan to look into this major issue, if not tackled timely, it will destroy the future of students of Balochistan.

CHAKAR RAFIQUE

Turbat

