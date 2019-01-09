Neglected Balochistan

Recently, our Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed introduced a high-speed train between Peshawar to Karachi to make the journey easy and comfortable. Some days ago, the PTI government in the KP introduced a 4G helmet for the police in the province. With this, the police will be able to stay connected with the Control Room and the Central Police Office, whether they’re at the location of a possible incident or elsewhere. But, unfortunately, there is no such scheme(s) for Balochistan. The policemen in Balochistan look in miserable conditions, who cannot defend themselves, then how will they protect common citizens.

It is hardly understandable, why every government has been neglecting Balochistan? Perhaps government is only focusing while we talk about CPEC. A recent UNESCO’s report shows that millions of children are out of school in Balochistan, many schools are without shelter and more than 1,500 schools are with a single teacher. The government is humbly requested to please introduce the things which have been introduced in other provinces because as the Pakistanis we also deserve to get what other three provinces got.

ADNAN MAQSOOD

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp