Neglected Achro Thar portrays true picture of priorities of rulers: Adil

Khipro

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that dismal conditions in Achro Thar potrays the real picture of the priorities of rulers of Sindh, who are more interested in corruption and kickbacks than serving the poor people of the province.

The PTI leader visited different areas of the drought-stricken Achro Thar including Tarr Baber, Chandaho and Kharki of Tehsil Khipro and expressed grave concern over hunger and abject poverty there.

Talking to media on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the claims of Zardari to facilitate the people of Thar are white lies. He said if Zardari drops his couple of ministers from his helicopter to Achro Thar, they will hardly be able to survive and return back. He said the facilities of travel are just not there in the vast expanses of this desert, so are the facilities of education and healthcare. Clean drinking water is still a dream. Contaminated water is spreading serious diseases. Achro Thar is spread over hundreds of thousands of acres, but there is not even a single hospital. Only one working dispensary is there is this vast area.

Haleem Adil said for three years Achro Thar has not gotten good rains and it is hardly hit by a crippling drought. The only source of livelihood for the residents of Achro Thar, livestock, is dying due to lack of water and fodder. He said that the Sindh government has failed to come for rescue of these drought-hit people. The wheat sent for Thar is going to influential political people. It is just sad that after Tharparkar, now Achro Thar is witnessing diseases, hunger and death..—INP

