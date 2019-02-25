Negativity in Social media

Because of Social media we can get information and knowledge about many past and present issues but at the same time Social media is also making us crazy. Due to Social media we lost our humanity and humility. Two months ago an accident occurred in which many students were injured in gas cylinder blast. Instead of helping them, people started making videos and uploaded them.

Earlier even if two people fought a third person would come and help them to settle the issue amicably but now if two people are fighting, the third will come and make a video. They will enjoy seeing these accidents. Many people lost their lives because of this attitude. Social media role should be like a saviour and not that which hurt someone.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE

Kech, Balochistan

