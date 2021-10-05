Negative politics failed before political agenda of public service: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the negative politics has failed before the political agenda of public service.

He stated this while talking to MPAs Muhammad Shafiq, Nazir Baloch and PTI ticket holder Zulfiqar Ali who called on him here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition tried to create jangling discords on every occasion as it has no purposeful agenda and added that propaganda based politics was the policy of the opposition.

He said the opponents engaged in point scoring have faced defeat at every occasion. Meanwhile, the incumbent government has also rectified the past mistakes, he added.