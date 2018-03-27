Negative aspects of smartphone

Smartphone has become an essential part of our life. People seem to be addicted to their phones nowadays. Everybody is so much involved in the world of Smartphone that they are neglecting the value of their close relations. Even in a family or friends’ gathering, most of the times everybody is on phone and by that they don’t even realize the worth of those precious moments. When I look back at the time when Smartphone was not introduced, I saw people enjoying every second spent with friends and family. People knew worth of these relations but now even when parents are sitting in front in spite of talking to them we prefer talking to somebody who is miles away. The Smartphone, though, has some very positive aspects but at the same time can cause temporary blindness as well. Research has proven that people who use Smartphone while lying in dark can cause temporary blindness. Recent research in England tells that two women experienced temporary blindness while using Smartphone in dark and with one eye. To avoid such kind of problems we should avoid using phone in dark or if it’s very important then use your phone with both eyes.

MADINA IKRAM

Islamabad

Related