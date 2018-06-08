Neelum Valley Tragedy: Body of another youth found

FAISALABAD : Body of another youth of Neelum Valley tragedy was recovered on Friday while search for body of another was underway.

According to details, five students hailing from Faisalabad during study tour to Neelum Valley on May 13, while taking selfies fell into River Neelum after the wooden bridge broke, they all fell into river and swept away by the gushing water.

Bodies of three students identified as Hamad, Shahzeb and Abdul Rehman were already recovered. Body of Mohazzam was recovered from Nouseri, some 30 kilometer from scene of the incident on Fridaywhile search for body of Rashid was underway.

The deceased Mohazzam was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Faisalabad. A large number of people including relatives and dwellers of the area attended the funeral procession and moving scenes were witnessed on the occasion.