Observer Report

Muzaffarabad

Neelum Jhelum Power House has been connected to the National Grid Station.

According to Spokesperson of Power Division, the connection of 500 KV was successfully made from Nokhar to Rawat.

He said the Neelum Jhelum Power Plant has a 960 Megawatt electricity production capacity.

He said 500 KV Rahim Yar Khan and 220 KV Mansehra have also been connected with national grid which will help improve power supply to South Punjab and Hazara division respectively.—PR