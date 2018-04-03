Neelum Jhelum Hydro power Project to be inaugurated soon

Mirpur

The third Hydro power Project of WAPDA, Neelum Jhelum Hydro power Project is scheduled to be inaugurated in the mid of this month. A delegation of Command and Staff College, Quetta visited WAPDA House on Monday and attended a briefing on future challenges and prospects regarding the water and power development in Pakistan during their study tour, it was officially declared. Additional Chief Engineer (Dams), WAPDA Shahid Hamid gave comprehensive briefing related to water and hydro power sectors. He briefed the participants that WAPDA has recently inaugurated Golen Gol Hydro power Project in January and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydro power Project in February this year. He informed that the third Hydro power Project of WAPDA i.e. Neelum Jhelum Hydro power Project is scheduled to be inaugurated in the mid of this month. All these three hydropower projects would add 2487 MW low cost hydel electricity in the National Grid. He further stated that per capita water availability in the country has decreased due to rapid growth in population and depleting water storage capacity of the reservoirs because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. He emphasized that the present prevailing situation of water and power in the country demands for development of new water and hydro power projects to cope with the ever increasing demand of water and energy. He said that Pakistan can store only 10 percent of its annual rivers flow against the world average of 40 percent.—APP