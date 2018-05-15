Neelam Valley tragedy: Another body recovered

Neelam Valley

Rescue officials recovered another body of a tourist from Neelum Valley river on Monday. This takes the death toll of the tourists to seven.

Rescue efforts were underway for the second day at Neelum Valley river. Officials recovered the body of a dead woman from the river.

Six bodies had been found from the river a day earlier when the bridge had collapsed. Forty tourists fell into the river, 16 of whom were saved.

The Azad Kashmir government has announced a three-day mourning period in light of the tragedy. Youm-e-Neelum activities have been postponed to show respect for the tourists who had drowned.

A picture went viral on social media showing the tourist group posing for a picture minutes before the bridge collapsed. The fake news was nipped in the bud when it was found that the picture featured members of a tourist group from a month ago who had posed for a picture on the bridge.—INP