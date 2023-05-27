Neelam Muneer delights fans with new sizzling pictures

Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as Tere Bina star swayed in versatile roles.

The 31-year-old has been seen wearing a variety of outfits, ranging from traditional ensembles to chick attires. She continues to win hearts with her flamboyance as fans remain glued to the screen watching her stunning avatar.

Neelam amassed millions of fans online and she keeps her social media updated with the latest snaps and reels. The latest pictures of Qayamat stars are doing rounds online as she posed in shimmery green bodycon.

With the stylish attire, Neelam completed her look with a high ponytail and also sported earrings.

Her latest snaps garnered thousands of love reactions. Have a look!

For the unversed, Neelam started her career as a child star and made her acting debut in the TV drama Thoda Sa Aasman. She rose to fame with Meri Subah Ka Sitara and since than appeared in several dramas, including Qaid-e-Tanhai, Kaise Hoye Benaam, Dil Mom Ka Diya, and Bikhray Moti.

The diva also appeared in several films, including Chupan Chupai and Wrong No. 2.

Nowadays, she is raking in accolades with the new drama Erhaam–e-Junoon opposite Imran Abbas which attracted fans with the catchy storyline.