Needs to establish committee for future planning of province: Firdous

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly and senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Firdous Shamim has said that the economy of Sindh province has gone downfall due to the coronavirus pandemnic. “We need to resolve the current situation and planning to make the economic condition better,” the PTI leader said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Sindh Sunday. The Opposition Leader shared that The GDP of Sindh, which was $ 1,400 in 2010, is three times higher from rest of the nation and it is above the national average from 1.33 percent. According to estimates, Sindh’s contribution to Pakistan’s GDP has been between 30% and 32.7%. Its share in the service sector has been from 21% to 27.8% and from 21.4% to 27.7% in the agriculture sector. In terms of performance, its best sector is the manufacturing sector, where its share ranged from 36.7% to 46.5%.? He said that Sindh is a major economic hub of Pakistan, Whereas most of the areas of sindh are those who do not pay taxes, as institutions are not collecting taxes from those areas due to their non-registration till yet. Leader of the Opposition Sindh added that “We need to plan how we can promote more employment opportunities to create more jobs for the people so that the economy could get better. Moreover he urged for the formation of committee for future planning. However he said, We need to promote the private sector and spend most of the public money in the areas where more employment opportunities could be created. In the past twelve years, we have seen very few successful projects and implementation by the Sindh government. Which includes K-4, S-3, Orange Line, Four Thousand Primary School Four Thousand Secondary School and 2,000 Buses He added that “We like Murad Ali Shah, We would like to see a bold, decisive, committed and honest Chief Minister who have zero tolerance for corruption and loyalty. He assured for the support and shared that the we would support every positive initiative but have zero tolerance policy for corrupt practices which was the practice of Sindh government in past.Further he said, We are also not in a position to support demand such as reducing interest rates by 1,200 points in one shot. “We believe in fulfilling promises, not through promises, to people, but which are sustainable and viable.—DNA