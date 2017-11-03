Need of women courts

Women could not play their vital role in the development of a great society until their problems are resolved. Women of Pakistan especially of Sindh have been facing scores of issues including physical torture, acid attacks, sexual harassment, husband’s insecurity, honour killing, threats and others for years.

Government of Pakistan will have to take serious efforts to build special courts for women to resolve the outstanding problems of women at district level which [courts] should be headed by women Judges to provide sustainable justice to the women of the areas on a daily basis so that they [women] could play their important role to build a healthy society for larger interests of the women/nation.

WAHEED PHULPOTO

Shikarpur

