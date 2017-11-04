Need for viable tax reforms

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asked Federal Board of Revenue to undertake systemic and broad-based reforms in consultation with all stakeholders rather than a piecemeal approach. Chairing a meeting on tax reforms in Islamabad on Thursday, he directed that process of establishing real time linkages of FBR with relevant organisations such as NADRA, banks, provincial authorities, and utility service providers should be expedited to make the system more efficient.

At a time when Pakistan is facing financial crunch, the PM direction is need of the hour and we hope Special Assistant to the PM, Haroon Akhtar Khan, would be able to translate the directive into a pragmatic plan of action. It is understood that foreign inflows are dwindling, Pakistan does not want to go for another IMF bail-out package, exports are also on the decline and internal revenue collection is not increasing at the desired pace. However, experts say the tax-based can be increased significantly if all those who have the capacity to pay are made to pay according to their income and all exemptions, across the board, are withdrawn. There should be tax on all sorts of income irrespective of the office or position of the taxpayer. Similarly, there are reasons to believe that businessmen and professionals, earning hundreds of thousands of rupees not monthly or weekly but daily, are paying either no tax at all or they pay less than what a clerk or assistant in a government department pays. Successive governments in the past made frantic efforts to broaden the tax base and bring all businessmen into tax net but the community is not willing to pay even a paltry Rs. 1000, which would be a token tax keeping in view their real income. Under these circumstances, government should devise ways and means to bring all those who are still outside the tax net and must not over-burden fixed income groups that are already paying their due taxes. The issue can be resolved within a few months if we are able to weed out element of corruption.

Related