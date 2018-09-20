Need underlined for unity, sacrifice to counter enemies’ designs: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in view of immense challenges faced by the country, the need for getting united and promoting the spirit of sacrifice has become manifold, so as to counter the nefarious designs of enemies.

“This is the need of the hour and is linked with our very own existence, stability and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said in his message to nation on ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ on Muharram 10th.

The Prime Minister said the 10th Muharram ul Haram, known as the ‘Ashura Day’, reminds the great sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), for upholding the sanctity of Islam.

He said the incident of Karbala gives a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives.

“Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission and one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,” he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that history remembers the act of Hazrat Imam Hussain as Uswah-e-Shabbiri, which gives the great message to remain undeterred while upholding truth.

He said the incident of Karbala is the historic battle between truth and falsehood that took place on 10th Muharram, however emphasized that the battle between truth and evil even existed today.

“Hazrat Imam Hussain proved with his immortal sacrifice that whenever such a situation takes place, truth always makes a lasting success. This example of steadfastness and persistence is a guiding principle for our lives,” he said.

The prime minister said, “On this day, we should not only remember the Uswah-e-Hussain, but also make sincere efforts to reform our lives in accordance with his golden principles.”

