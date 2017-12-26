Need to train families of PwDs

I wonder at those people who are self assertive and do not listen to others even if that is for their benefit. Once a friend of mine asked me to bring a rubber for the bassocks (clutches) of his son. I went to a surgical store at Anarkali and asked the salesman for the same. There I saw a young boy along with her disabled sister buying a wheel chair for her. I was surprised to see that the boy was buying a wheel chair bigger than the size of the disabled girl. I asked the young boy to buy that wheel chair which was comfortable for her but he replied that his father had asked him to buy a big one. Being a wheel chair trainer, I knew that the disabled girl would have to face difficulties while operating the wheel chair bigger than her size.

On the one hand, the point to discuss here the whole story is to make a request to parents and guardians of the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) not to add to the difficulties of such persons and go for such things that are best suited for them while on the other, to request and appeal to the Government of Pakistan and corporate sector to initiate capacity building and training programs for families and guardians of PwDs so that they may be able to uplift the life of PwDs in a much better way.

There is no denying the fact that the Government has initiated a number of projects for the education, vocational training, job placement and ultimate rehabilitation of PwDs to make them contributing and self reliant citizens of Pakistan. However, more needs to be done. Since these people require extra attention, Government should focus more on capacity building and training programs for the families and guardians of PwDs and take concrete measures in this regard sooner than later.

SYED ALI MUKHTAR JAFARI

Lahore

Related