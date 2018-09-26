Need to modernise brick-kilns

BRICK kilns remained closed in the monsoon season and now the Punjab government’s direction for their closure for another period from 20th of next month by end of December will not only increase prices of bricks but also render thousands of people, who work in these brick kilns, jobless.

Air pollution caused by the brick kilns, especially those situated near big cities, has always been a matter of concern yet closing them is not a solution as doing so will also create shortage of bricks for construction industry and ultimately prices of bricks will shoot up. Already the prices have gone up by at least two thousand rupees per thousand bricks. Alone in the province of Punjab, there are over ten thousand brick kilns where millions of bricks can be produced on daily basis but it is unfortunate that no serious effort has been made to modernise them using latest technology that cause less damage to environment. The traditional design of brick kilns is not only energy intensive but also creates various health hazards and environmental issues. According to environmentalists, the brick-kiln produces COx, NOx, SOx Hydrocarbons and particulates (dust), which adversely affects the environment. They also adversely affect the people residing in nearby areas.

Besides producing pollution, kilns also destroy nearby lands, plantation, flora and fauna. Use of Zig-Zag technology in construction and operations of kilns can minimise the effects of burning coal on environment and reduce fuel consumption up to 30%. The same technology is being used in many countries including India and we will urge owners of brick kilns to adopt this new technology without any fear or hesitation as it also gives better quality bricks and reduces coal consumption. Responsibility rests with Pakistan Engineering Council and other relevant institutions to create awareness about this technology through trainings, linking indigenous Research and Development organisations and pursuing policy reforms in the sector to encourage and support the kiln owners as well as the society.

Share on: WhatsApp