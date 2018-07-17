Need to foil designs of anti-state elements to derail elections: Minister

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar expressed the government’s resolve to counter anti-state elements’ plan to derail electoral process.

Addressing a function at Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association, the minister who also serves as the caretaker law minister, said certain elements have been involved at domestic and external level to sabotage elections.

The minister stressed the need for foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements through unity at national level.

He said the federal and provincial governments, intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies, political parties and the civil society should have one direction to hold elections peacefully.

The federal minister categorically stated that elections will be held on 25th of this month.

He said he has interacted with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) several times and is quite satisfied with the steps being taken by the commission to conduct elections in a transparent manner.

The caretaker minister said they cannot take long-term decisions, but will definitely leave behind guidelines in various sectors including water resources for the upcoming elected government.

