Need to become a ‘maritime nation’ to progress on fast track: Jamil

Staff Reporter

Member National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Capt (Retd) Jamil Ahmed Khan has said that we have to become a ‘maritime nation’ not only to grow further but also to tackle the emerging challenges in future.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of ‘Maritime Winter School – 2018’ on Thursday which was jointly organized by Maritime Study Forum (MSF), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, and National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) at Bahria University, Karachi.

The workshop was attended by a number of experts and researchers working on issues related to maritime affairs representing various universities and think tanks across the country.

The participants of the workshop shared with each other their research endeavors pertaining to the maritime sector and deliberated to devise a national maritime research agenda for the next year keeping in view the emerging policy and national needs.

MNA Jamil Ahmed Khan commended the collaborative efforts made by the three institutions in conducting such a valuable workshop and stressed on the need to raise awareness over the importance of maritime issues in the country.

Underscoring the need to exploit the maritime potential of Pakistan he said, the present government was making efforts to devise a comprehensive maritime policy by taking all the stakeholders on board.

Admiral (Retd) Asaf Humayun, Khalid Rahman, executive president, IPS, Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, president, MSF, Bilal Abdul Ghaffar, member Sindh Assembly and facilitators of the workshop Dr Najam Abbas, Dr Azhar Ahmad, Dr Aneel Salman, Cdr (Retd) Baber Bilal were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of mementos and certificates to the workshop participants by the chief guest.

