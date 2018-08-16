Need stressed to work for prosperity of Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for making efforts for stable, prosperous and economically strong Pakistan.

The seminar titled “Importance of internal harmony in national freedom”, was organized by Department for South Asian Studies, Punjab University (PU) in collaboration with PINA at Undergraduate department here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, PINA Secretary General Altaf Hassan Qureshi said, “We should remember the objective behind the creation of Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan was a fortress of Islam and struggle for independent state was based on Two Nation Theory, adding that internal integration was needed to compete in all the fields and fulfill the dreams of Pakistan Movement leaders and the founders of the country.

He said, “We got independence after rendering so many sacrifices, adding that from its very inception, Pakistan faced a large number of problems, but the country bravely overcome the difficult situation.”

Qayyum Nizami said, “We can make country more developed and progressive if we succeeded in forging unity, integration and faith. He said that equal standard and facilities should be ensured to all citizens of the country.

Addressing on the occasion, Justice (Retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar said that social and economic justice should be ensured in order to make the country prosperous. He urged the youth to play their effective role in development of Pakistan, as it had given us recognition and shelter.

Former VC University of Sargodha Akram Chaudhry also stressed the need to do more for maintaining the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the society and to build the passion of patriotism among the people.

The speakers included Ahsaan Wain, senior columnist Rauf Tahir and others, whereas the seminar attended by the faculty members, students, senior analysts and others.

