Need stressed to make Pakistan a strong economy: Zafar Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, : To celebrate the Youm e Takbeer, a ceremony was held at the residence of Syed Zafar Ali Shah, senior leader of PML-N and former Senator.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Syed Hassan Zafar, Muhammad Faheem Khan, Faizan Shehzad, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ramzan and others participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Zafar Ali Shah congratulated for celebrating the Youm e Takbeer. He said this day reminded the nation that it should work hard to make Pakistan a strong economy.

He said on 28th May 1998, Pakistan had emerged as a first Muslim country to become an atomic power. He said it was high time that the whole nation should strive hard with great zeal and zest to make Pakistan and economic power.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the business community across Pakistan was determined to contribute for further strengthening the defense of the country and would render every sacrifice to achieve this goal. He said that Pakistan as an atomic power was a source of strengthen and encouragement for the whole Muslim world and has given Muslim Ummah a sense of security.

He said by becoming an atomic power, Pakistan has proved that it has great potential to excel in every field. He emphasized that every individual of the nation should play positive role to make Pakistan a strong economic power so that it could play more effective role in the region and the world.