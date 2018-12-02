Need stressed to explore tourism sector’s potential

Salim Ahmed

Planning & Development Department, Punjab in collaboration with World Bank Group organized a knowledge sharing event on Facilitating Private Sector Engagement in Tourism on Saturday, to explore the tourism sector’s potential to attract private sector participation.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Minister for Tourism stated that “The Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project, is in line with the Government’s agenda and will serve as a platform to promote strategic alliances by building public-private partnerships that aim to upgrade existing facilities and develop a robust strategy to enhance the engagement of the private sector.” He acknowledged that through effective implementation of the project, complemented by an investor-friendly business environment and improved institutional capacity, the unexploited potential of the tourism sector can be unlocked and it can contribute to economic growth substantially. Government of Punjab is implementing Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project in collaboration with the World Bank to support infrastructural development of selective religious sites in Punjab selected on the basis of their heritage value, historical significance and tourism potential. The project aims to promote tourism sector by strengthening the institutional capacity through better skills development along with boosting economic growth and job creation in addition to improving country’s image abroad.

“The project will explore institutional modalities to engage the private sector by developing public private partnership frameworks, undertaking PPP feasibilities and developing sector specific public private partnership guidelines” said Secretary Planning & Development Department, Mr Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Mr Raja Hassan Akhtar, Chairman Tourism Committee, FPCCI, mentioned that FPCCI has always advocated and voiced the collective opinion, concern, and aspiration of the private sector and offered helpful advice and solid assistance to the Government in its efforts to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activity in the country. Mr. Kamran Akbar, World Bank, apprised the participants and carried out an analytical exercise on cultural and heritage tourism with a special focus on Tourism Policy and regulatory frameworks, faith based tourism regarding Sikh circuit, Buddhist circuit and Sufi shrines as well as leisure/ adventure tourism.

