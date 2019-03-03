Need stressed to disseminate message of humanity, co-existence

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Speakers at two separate seminars here underscored the need to promote the message of humanity and coexistence given by Islam in order to establish peace and stability in the society and counter violence, extremism and terrorism. The seminar titled ‘‘Training of Trainers on Countering Violent Extremism by Faculty of Universities and Madaris’ was organized by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Islamabad.

Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Ziaul Haq was keynote speaker on the occasion, while Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza participated as special guest. The other event titled ‘Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: Role of Women in Peace-Building’ was organized by Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Sukkur. Member National Assembly Dr Shazia Sobia was chief guest on the occasion while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah participated as guest of honour.

A large number of faculty members, professionals, academicians, lawyers, civil society activists, journalists and students attended the two events. In their speeches, the speakers underlined the need for combined efforts to spread the message of love and peace in order to ensure a peaceful, happy and progressive society. They said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country which possesses a culture characterized pre-dominantly by core human values and essential humanitarian traditions like peaceful co-existence, social harmony, tolerance, respect for civil liberties and welfare of all.

They said the country witnessed a lot of bloodshed as a result of terrorism in the past and now there is need to bring peace and tranquility, adding that role of teachers and ulema is of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve the objective. They speakers said that attitude patterns and behavioral codes play vital role towards creating tolerant and civilized societies.

