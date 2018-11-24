Need stressed to create awareness about potential risks while being online

Training workshops for students and teachers on safe browsing Friday stressed the need to create awareness about the potential risks as well as responsibilities of being online.

The one-day separate events titled ‘Safe Internet: From Cyber to National Security’ were organized by the Shahoor Foundation and Educational Trust in collaboration with Crescent Model School and College Lahore and the University of Lahore. Zainab Masood, Abdullah Mashhood and Tooba Tahir participated in the workshops as trainers.

Addressing the students and teachers, the speakers said while the internet age has opened up new vistas for the advancement of information, news and entertainment in Pakistan, little work has been done to teach about the risks and responsibilities of being online and the pros and cons of the internet.

They said the youth in Pakistan is not trained to understand the complexity of the online content nor it can, in most cases, differentiate between authentic information and the misleading content. “Although digital devices and the internet are common methods by which children access educational information, spend recreational time and communicate with their peers, the dangers associated with their use cannot be overlooked,” they asserted.

“Despite the fact that the internet has scores of positive roles, its emergence has been marred by its creation of avenues for new waves of ills to thrive in the society,” they said, adding that parents, teachers and caregivers must stay alert to the behavioral, emotional and developmental side effects of the hearty embrace of all things digital.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp