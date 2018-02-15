Need stressed to promote interfaith harmony in society

Sahiwal

Divisional Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi on Wednesday stressed the need for interfaith harmony and promotion of positive values in the society to make the country progressive and prosper. Addressing a workshop on interfaith harmony at Comsats University here, he said, “We should promote tolerance and brotherhood by setting aside sectarian differences”.

He also urged the younger generation especially the students to play their positive role in promoting interfaith harmony in the country and bring peace, by following the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. He also laid stress on promoting interfaith harmony by acting upon the principal “Do not leave your faith and do not interfere in others’ beliefs”. The teachings of Quran and Sunnah are torch bearer for us and we can eradicate sectarianism in real sense by following them, he added.

The Commissioner said that sectarianism had caused a huge loss to Pakistan, adding that now, the time had come that sectarian harmony should be promoted for a positive society. “All schools of thought in Islam believe in One Allah and Holy Prophet (SAWW) so we can make a peaceful society by eradicating extremism” he added. In his address, eminent religious scholar Dr Kashif Malik citing various references in the history of Islam, said that sectarianism caused irreparable loss to Pakistan and the enemies of Islam were playing their role to aggravate the situation through their conspiracies.

He also stressed the need for knowing the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam and foil them by forging unity among our ranks. Earlier, Comsats Director Dr Saleem Farooq Shaukat also urged the students to play their role in promoting tolerance and brotherhood in the society. A large number of students and teachers attended the workshop.—APP