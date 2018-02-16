Need stressed to modify syllabus as per industrial requirements

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Nizam ud Din on Thursday stressed the need to modify syllabus as per requirements of industries in order to create more job opportunities for varsities graduates. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on Theory of Islamic Banking and Facts held under the joint venture of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), State Bank of Pakistan and Al-Barka Bank at GCWUS. He suggested that the educationalists with due consultation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) could make a technical change in current syllabus to enable students according to needs of industrial areas.

He said that it was a dire need that varsities graduates could achieve job opportunities in industrial markets. President, SCCI, Zahid Lateef Malik, on his turn, said that SCCI interested in Industrial Development Research with educational institutes.