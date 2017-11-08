Need stressed to encourage dialogue among different segments of society

Karachi University Conference

The role of academicians and intellectuals was highlighted to encourage dialogue among different segment of the society. This was stressed by the scholars and prominent intellectual at inaugural session of the two-day international moot entitled “ Diversity and Peace: Challenges for the Social Discourse” commenced at the University of Karachi under the auspices of the institution’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

‘Academicians and intellectuals have a leading role in encouraging dialogue among different sections of society’, Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi said in a keynote address during the inaugural session. We cannot progress by criticizing our educational institutions, our educational system has yet to choose right direction’, said the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Ajmal Khan.

Diversity is a mutual trait of human society, a large part of the community is suffering from mutual hatred, ethnocentric mindset, intolerance, extremism and terrorism. Creating and promoting diversity is a noble cause under such circumstances, the speakers said. They were of the view that the need of hour is to promote political accommodation of diversity and a culture of tolerance and harmony through a dialogue across all kinds of divides that encounter today.

We need to build bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing rather than barriers and walls that divide us and cause mutual distrust and conflict. Religious and cultural extremism and terrorism dating back to 1980s involved domestic and global factors and adversely affected Pakistani society and Pakistan lost the societal feature of cultural and religious tolerance and political accommodation’, they added.

Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi, Professor Emeritus, Punjab University, while delivering his keynote address said‘Academicians and intellectuals have a leading role in encouraging dialogue among different sections of society.

Dialogue among people of different lands and their governments is essential to accommodate diversity and emphasize pluralism. Currently there is a realization of what has gone wrong with Pakistan, efforts of Pakistan state and society to counter violent and terrorist activities in the country and also intolerance.

State is also making serious efforts of promotion of dialogue and accommodation which is indeed commendable’, said Dr. Askari. —APP